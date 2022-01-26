The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Whitfield County on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 1:40 p.m. on Cleveland Highway.
According to the preliminary report from the GSP, a 39-year-old woman was driving north on Cleveland Highway in a 2011 Ford Explorer SUV when she crossed the median and hit a tractor-trailer head-on that was moving south.
The report says the passenger in the SUV, 63-year-old Darla Newport, was killed in the crash.
The 39-year-old driver was flown to Erlanger.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
It's unknown if any charges will be filed at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
