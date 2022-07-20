UPDATE: The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in Catoosa County that killed two people on Battlefield Parkway Friday evening.
It happened around 3:15pm at Three Notch Road.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a tractor-trailer driven by 47-year-old Joseph Chilsom, from Atlanta, was moving west on Battlefield Parkway when he ran a red light and T-boned a minivan that was turning left from Three Notch Road.
The GSP says two 40-year-old adults in the minivan, Justin and Sarah Loring of Kankakee, Illinois, were killed as a result of their injuries.
The GSP says three children, ages 14, 12 and 8, were also in the van and were taken to a hospital where they are in stable condition.
The GSP says Chilsom and a second person in the semi were not hurt.
Chilsom was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of second degree vehicular homicide, driving too fast for conditions and failure to obey a traffic signal.
He is being held in the Catoosa County Jail.
The crash is still under investigation.
According to GDOT, all eastbound lanes of Battlefield Parkway at Three Notch Road that were closed because of the crash have reopened.
