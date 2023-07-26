UPDATE: In the wake of the recent audit of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office by the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training, Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter has launched an internal investigation.
Currently, GCSO Chief Deputy King and with Sergeant Norris are currently suspended from duty pending the outcome of the internal investigation.
In a news release, Gunter was said to "acknowledge" the accusations made at the POST commission meeting and will address these allegations at a later time.
Gunter also said the agency will cooperate with the POST commission and their investigation as "we complete a thorough and transparent investigation of our own."
Once the internal investigation is completed, the findings will be presented to the public and the media.
PREVIOUS STORY: A new audit from the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, reveals some serious problems in the Grundy County Sheriff's Office.
The POST's investigation into the sheriff's office uncovered details they say are alarming like several non-certified officers are working alone in schools, employee records not submitted properly and a chief deputy stopping the booking process of an arrestee.
The report said in May, Investigator Kevin Krieb went to Tracy City Elementary school to verify if the reports were true. While they were there school staff told them they had no SRO all school year so far.
"What was the most alarming part of that visit is that the elementary school's front door was wide open, we walked right into the school, we walked around for a little bit before we were even approached by anyone. It was very not safe to have a deputy in there and a school resource officer in there that's not certified. It was the most alarming thing to me that day," explained Krieb during a July POST commission meeting.
The report shares a letter from Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter requesting a waiver for three deputies to transfer from Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) to Cleveland State Academy for training, according to Director Hodges from Cleveland State they hadn't even received an application from Grundy County stating that they would be sending anybody.
"I don't know about y'all but this whole thing about school safety is serious. This is ridiculous, it's outrageous and he's like thumbing his nose at the rules and regulations of the commission," said one of the commissioners during the July meeting.
Another source told POST that Deputy Chief Brandon King stopped the booking process for a woman charged with attempted murder for stabbing a man. The source said Deputy King said the charge didn't fit the crime.
"And it's been alleged that the arrestee is either a cousin or niece of the Chief," said POST Investigator Bruce Cantrelle.
The POST also reports Grundy County Deputy Shawn Norris lied over the radio to initiate a pursuit in April and some current and former deputies do not show Grundy County Sheriff's Office on their records. Now the POST commission is looking at disciplinary actions like de-certifying Sheriff Gunter.
We've reached out to Sheriff Gunter for a comment about the audit through email and phone but have not heard back.
The POST has requested Sheriff Gunter attend next month's meeting to explain what's going on at the sheriff's office.