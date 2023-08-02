UPDATE: A Grundy County man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and forced to spend more than a decade behind bars is finally being compensated by the state.
The decision was voted on and approved at the June 23, 2023 Board of Claims meeting.
The Board awarded Adam Braseel the amount of $1 million for his wrongful imprisonment/exoneration claim.
Braseel was exonerated after a years-long battle to prove his innocence, following his original conviction in the 2007 murder of Malcolm Burrows.
PREVIOUS STORY: According to Adam Braseel, the State of Tennessee is granting $1 million for his wrongful conviction. The Grundy County man was wrongfully convicted of murder in 2006.
Braseel shared the news with Local 3 Tuesday evening.
“According to the law and the State of Tennessee, they gave me all they possibly could,” Braseel said.
Local 3 News has reached out to the state for comment. According to the Innocence Project, a nonprofit legal organization whose mission is to free those who are innocent, any exonerated or pardoned person is entitled to a total of $1,000,000 for the entirety of a wrongful incarceration.
The site said, “the board of claims, in determining the amount of compensation, shall consider the person’s physical and mental suffering and loss of earnings.”
Braseel was exonerated in 2021.