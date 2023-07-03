UPDATE (July 3, 2023): A man who escaped custody in Grundy County while he was being escorted from court last month has been located, three weeks after he initially evaded law enforcement.
According to the Grundy County Sheriff's Department, Ronald Pernell Fults, 56, was taken back into custody by deputies on Monday.
PREVIOUS STORY (June 12, 2023): The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who escaped custody Monday morning.
According to law enforcement, 56-year-old Ronald Pernell Fults freed himself from shackles and ran while he was being escorted from court to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility.
Fults had been in court for evading arrest, resisting arrest, and 15 additional charges related to traffic.
The man was last seen running from the parking lot of the court and correctional facility, and into a wooded area. Deputies deployed a drone and are searching that area, nearby abandoned buildings, and conducting traffic stops to locate Fults.
Fults is a white male, has blue eyes, a goatee, and brown/white hair. If you see him, do not approach, but call 911.