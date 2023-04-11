Governor Bill Lee issued an executive order on Tuesday that enhances protective measures used during the purchase of firearms in Tennessee.
Executive Order 100 implements the Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS), which is used for running background checks on people looking to buy a firearm.
"Tennesseans are depending on us," said Gov. Lee during a press conference Tuesday morning. ""Both democrats and republicans have expressed a desire to do something. They've expressed a desire to move forward."
The TICS will also supply the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) with local records and information that is deemed necessary by the state for identifying people who are prohibited from buying a firearm.
The TBI will oversee the TICS and will submit a report within 60 days of any issues that hinders the reporting of information that is accessible in TICS.
The following is the full executive order:
"The governor has put forth, to me, a great starting point. But it's not the end all." said Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga). "There needs to be some guardrails that I think are missing at this time."
It's been a busy few weeks at the Tennessee General Assembly. The Republican-led house of representatives voted to remove two members for participating in a protest for gun control measures.
Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) was reinstated Monday evening. Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) could be reinstated as soon as Wednesday. Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) escaped expulsion from the chamber by just one vote. She was re-appointed to her committees this week.
"Right now is the time to set those issues to the side so that we can accomplish what Tennesseans want us to get accomplished," said Governor Lee.
Governor Lee urged legislators to take action before this session ended. It's scheduled to wrap up by mid-May.
"If we don't come up with meaningful laws, citizens are going to come up with new legislators," said Rep. Hakeem.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly issued the following response to the governor's executive order on Twitter:
"I commend Gov. Lee for his leadership and fully support these measures. It's just common sense that people who are a danger to themselves or others shouldn't have access to a firearm—these steps will keep families safe without infringing on the rights of law-abiding gun owners."
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.