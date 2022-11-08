UPDATE: Incumbent GOP U.S. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann bested Democratic challenger Meg Gorman Tuesday night to be re-elected to represent the people of District 3 in Tennessee.
District 3 comprises of Hamilton, McMinn, Monroe, Polk, Roane, Morgan, Campbell, Anderson, and Scott counties, reaching from the southernmost parts of the state to nearly the TN/KY border.
Right now, Democrats have control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
But experts say that could change.
In Tennessee's 3rd Congressional district, incumbent GOP Congressman Chuck Fleischmann faces opposition from Democrat Meg Gorman.
Both candidates appeared on Local 3 News' Noon newscast in recent weeks, explaining their campaign strategies and their plans if elected.
“I'm not running to represent a party. I'm running to represent the people of this district. I'm not blindly pledging allegiance to a party I'm not going to vote party line every single time, because when anyone does that it is a disservice to the people of the district and the people of the nation,” said Democrat Meg Gorman.
"If you have an abundance of energy the price will come down. That's what I wanna see so I'm going to use my position to make sure that I'm helping all Tennesseans and I want to move all of America forward,” US Rep. Chuck Fleischmann explained.