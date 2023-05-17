A group of residential neighbors in the Southside area are raising concerns about the noise of barking dogs from a new pet daycare and boarding facility in Chattanooga's Southside.
UPDATE: GoDog Chattanooga responds to recent allegations of noise complaints
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
