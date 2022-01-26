UPDATE: An aggravated assault with a knife took place Wednesday morning in the lunchroom at East Hamilton High School.
The altercation, between two female ninth-grade students, resulted in one of them sustaining "multiple stab wounds" according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Matt Lea.
The school system said that the one girl used a folding knife in the stabbing.
Members of the East Hamilton H.S. faculty stepped in to intervene.
The injured girl was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
One girl was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the assault.
The school was able to return to its normal schedule afterward.