UPDATE: A teen who was apparently last seen on May 5th has been found safe.
The City of Monroe Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that 16-year-old Angelina Fredricksen has been located and is unharmed.
PREVIOUS STORY: Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenage girl.
Angelina Fredricksen, 16, was last seen May 5th leaving Monroe Area High School. She was supposedly dropped off on Edwards Street, in Monroe.
Angelina is 5 feet 3 inches, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-7576.