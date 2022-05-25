The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus in Catoosa County Wednesday evening.
It happened around 3:45pm on Cloud Springs Road at Greenway Drive.
According to the GSP, the preliminary investigation shows that a Catoosa County school bus was turning left on to Cloud Springs Road from Greenway Drive in front of a car that was traveling.
The GSP says the school bus driver failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign and hit the rear driver’s side of the car.
The GSP says the car spun out and ran off the north side of Cloud Springs Road.
The Catoosa County School system released the following statement:
Per CCPS protocols, the transportation department’s accident review team will conduct an investigation. The driver is employed but will not be driving until the investigation is complete. After an accident it is typical to require additional training, including time driving with a trainer with no students on board.
There were 15 students from Lakeview Middle on board and no injuries.
The names of the people involved have not been released.
