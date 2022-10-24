Control of the U.S. Senate could again come down to Georgia — and that means it could further come down to the state's runoff election rules. Polls suggest that incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Herschel Walker are headed to a tight contest Nov. 8. There's also a Libertarian on the ballot. Warnock and Walker will meet again in a Dec. 6 runoff if neither gets more than 50% of votes cast. Two years ago, control of the U.S. Senate came down to Georgia's Senate contests, both of which went into runoffs and were ultimately won by Democrats.