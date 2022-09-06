UPDATE: Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI held a joint news conference to announce they have solved a 1988 murder in Dade County.
The 34-year-old Stacey Chahorski's body was found on a Friday afternoon, December 16, 1988, about 5 miles from the Alabama state line on I-59 northbound lane of Dade County, GA.
The two agencies said that using new DNA evidence, they were able to determine that Henry Fredrick Wise, aka Hoss Wise, killed Chahorski.
Wise was a truck driver, traveling routes for Western Carolina trucking company, driving through Chattanooga to Birmingham to Nashville.
The GBI says that Wise had a criminal history in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, ranging from theft, assault, to obstruction of a police officer.
He was also a stunt driver and in 1999, Wise was killed in a car accident at Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina and burned to death.
In the mid-2000’s, after the case had grown cold, it was was reassigned, and investigators found additional evidence that could possibly identify the victim.
Investigators sent the evidence to the FBI lab in Washington D.C. for further testing. Analysts developed a DNA profile of the victim and entered the profile in the missing persons DNA database.
The GBI began to interview family and obtained DNA swabs for comparison to the profile created through genealogy DNA and identified Wise.
