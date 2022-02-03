UPDATE: Chattanooga police say that Tuesday crash on Gadd Road claimed the life of the passenger.
A man driving a Jeep braked heavily and swerved to the right to avoid another vehicle that pulled out into the roadway.
The vehicle went off the roadway and came to rest after striking a tree.
Police say that both driver and passenger in the Jeep were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS for injuries sustained in the crash.
The Jeep's passenger later succumbed to his injuries.
No other vehicles were involved.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Fire crews rescued two people trapped in the wreckage following a car crash on Gadd Road Wednesday morning.
The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the incident just before noon.
CFD says the vehicle struck a tree, pinning the driver and passenger inside.
Both patients were extricated in a speedy fashion and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
PREVIOUS STORY: CPD is working at motor vehicle crash on Gadd Rd at Austin Rd.
Gadd Rd will be closed at this location for some time.
CPD asks all motorist to please avoid the area and seek an alternate route.