Funeral arrangements have been announced for the officers killed in the helicopter crash in Marion County on Tuesday.
A celebration of life Marion County Sheriff's Department Det. Matt Blansett will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, at the gym of South Pittsburg High School on Elm Avenue.
Visitation for Det. Blansett will be from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, at South Pittsburg High School before the celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department Christmas for Kids.
Visitation for Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell will be held on August 27, from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at Brummitt Funeral Home in McKenzie, Tennessee.
A second visitation will be held on August 28, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Long Heights Baptist Church in McKenzie.
Sgt. Russell's funeral will begin at 3:00 p.m. following the second visitation.
Sgt. Russell Det. Blansett were killed on Tuesday in a helicopter crash.
The officers were using a THP helicopter to search for homegrown marijuana plants and destroy them before the incident happened.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates as they become available.