UPDATE: Funeral arrangements have been made for Amber Reed in Spring City.
Reed was tragically killed at Volkswagen Chattanooga when hit by a vehicle during the early morning hours on Saturday.
The funeral for Ms. Reed will be at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Vaughn Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Daniels officiating.
Interment will follow in Spring City Cemetery.
PREVIOUS STORY: A Volkswagen employee lost her life Saturday morning.
Amber Reed was one of three people hit by a car that Chattanooga police say Jason Wayne Thornton was driving.
Thornton is still in custody with a $100,000 bond.
Michael Trew said he is still trying to wrap his mind around the fact that he will never see his aunt again.
Trew said he learned the news from his little sister, who called him the morning of the incident.
Chattanooga police say Jason Thornton, a Volkswagen employee, told them he was driving towards the paint shop and believes he fell asleep at the wheel.
A witness saw a black sedan driving fast and not stopping before striking Amber Reed and two others.
“I was angry in the fact that I should have reached out to her more. It was a feeling of sadness because I lost my best friend, and most of all it is a very overwhelming feeling to breathe and sorrow for everyone involved,” Trew said.
Although Reed was his aunt, he said growing up she was more like a big sister and a mother.
“She was our ride or die, she was our rock. Every childhood memory I have it involves her, like she's incorporated in it somewhere. Somehow, she was involved. We were always camping, fishing, she enjoyed spending time with her family, her loved ones, and really close friends,” Trew said.
Family friend Robin Thompson has known Reed since she was eight years old. She said it feels like she lost one of her daughters.
“I will miss Amber so much. Like I said, I didn't get to see Amber all the time, but when I did it was love, it was family, special. It's something I will never forget, and she was a Pooh Bear; Pooh Bear was her nickname,” Thompson said.
Thompson said Reed, her mom, and a few others were supposed to go fishing the morning of the incident.
“I lost a part of me, her momma lost her, her family lost her. There is no bringing her back. There ain't no more hugs, there ain't no more laughs, all there is going to be is memories,” Thompson said.
Thornton is facing several charges including vehicular homicide.
A Volkswagen spokesperson could not comment on the active investigation.
Grief counselors are available to employees and contractors.