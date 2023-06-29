The GoFundme page to raise money for funeral costs for Ethan Wells passed it's $10,000 goal in just eight hours.
The fundraiser has reached $12,825 as of Thursday morning.
If you'd like to donate, you can click here.
The family says they are grateful for the community's help.
The family of the man killed Tuesday in a dump crash in Bledsoe County spoke with Local 3 News.
30-year-old Ethan Walls was driving down Lee Station Mountain Road Tuesday morning when his truck veered off the highway, down a 100 foot bluff.
Fire crews had to use a technical rope rescue to recover his body.
The Fire Chief of Pikeville Volunteer Fire Department, Paul Swafford says recovery efforts took four hours as crews worked to lift Walls from the bluff.
The victim's family says he had recently quit his job and start a trucking company with his brother.
"He is seriously one of the best people you could ever meet," said Becca Walls.
Ethan Walls is from Overton County, near Cookeville. Walls and his wife, Becca have two sons, Koben and Max.
She describes him as a family man who brought joy to those he came across.
Walls had turned his dream into reality. He had started a trucking company with his brother called Walls Brothers Trucking.
He hoped it would be a legacy to share with his sons.
"He was the happiest he's ever been; he's only been doing this for the past three weeks, I think," she said.
His wife says the day of his death, he was transporting materials to a construction site.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports the truck was traveling east on Lee Station Mountain Road when Wall crossed back and forth. The truck hit an unoccupied car and went off the mountain.
"Station Mountain Road is a very narrow and windy road," Swafford said. "It is a very steep road as well."
His father and other family members went to the site today, they say he was unfamiliar with the area, and no traffic signs were posted along the road.
Ethan Walls leaves behind a loving family.
"You never know when your last day will be your last day," said Becca Walls. "Just hug your loved ones very tightly because we didn't know that was going to be our last day together."