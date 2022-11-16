UPDATE: A wanted fugitive has died after an exchange of gunfire with U.S. Marshals early Wednesday morning at Shallowford Road hotel in Chattanooga.
Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said in a news release that John R. Wells Jr., 49, was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and violation of probation for the October 27, 2022 shooting of his wife in the Villanow Community of Walker County.
His wife was treated and later released from the hospital after several days of care.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting at the request of Hamilton Co. DA Coty Wamp.
PREVIOUS STORY: The shooting happened Wednesday at about 12:41am.
The shooting happened Wednesday at about 12:41am, according to HSCO's Matt Lea.
HCSO Investigative Services personnel were dispatched to 7017 Shallowford Road to begin their work.
Once the investigation has concluded, HCSO Investigative Services will turn their findings over to the DA.