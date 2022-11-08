Two Cobb County, Georgia precincts are extending voting hours after delays in opening Tuesday morning.
Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole signed the order, which will extend the voting hours of the precinct at the Ben Roberston Community Center until 7:45pm.
The precinct at the Fair Oaks Community Center will allow in-person voting to continue until 7:06pm.
Two precincts in DeKalb County, Georgia are also extending voting hours.
The precinct at Solid Rock AME Zion Church is extending voting times by 39 minutes.
The precinct at Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church is extending its voting hours by 40 minutes.
All other voting precincts in Georgia closed at 7:00pm.
