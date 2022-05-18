Wednesday, a former candidate for Hamilton County Mayor says she's contesting the results of the Republican primary.
Sabrena Smedley tells Local 3 News, she filed to contest the results of the May 3rd primary "due to evidence of an organized effort by democrats to influence the outcome of the Republican primary by massive crossover voting.”
Smedley placed second in the GOP primary with 14,104 votes to Wamp's 14,425 votes. Matt Hullander placed third with 12,170 votes.
The results were certified by the Hamilton County Election Commission on May 13.
Local 3 News reached out to Weston Wamp for comment and received the following statement:
This is a sad, selfish attempt by Sabrena Smedley to disenfranchise Republican voters across Hamilton County and undermine confidence in our local elections. Our campaign won 54 of 90 precincts in the Republican primary compared to Smedley’s 28 and Matt Hullander’s ten. The election results were certified by the Republican-led Hamilton County Election Commission on Friday.
The hypocrisy of Ms. Smedley is stunning. Her own campaign team openly solicited Democratic votes on social media, and her campaign proudly promoted the endorsement of the liberal teacher’s union on television ads and mailers in an effort to attract Democratic voters.
In its history, the Republican State Executive Committee has never overturned the will of the people, and I am confident they will quickly reject this baseless appeal.
