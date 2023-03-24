UPDATE: John J. Woods, the former President of Southport Capital and manager of Horizon Private Equity, III, LLC, has pleaded guilty to operating a Ponzi scheme that defrauded hundreds of investors out of more than $25 million.
“It is the FBI’s hope that today’s guilty plea will provide some sense of relief to those victims that have suffered so much by Mr. Woods greed- fueled conduct,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “This case serves as another reminder that investors need to be careful, and do their research, when deciding who to trust with their hard-earned money.”
According to U.S. Attorney Buchanan, the charges and other information presented in court: Woods operated a Ponzi scheme until being shut down by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021.
Woods solicited investors to invest in a fund called, “Horizon Private Equity.” Woods, and other investment adviser representatives acting under his direction, promised potential Horizon investors rates of return of six to seven percent on their investment and that Horizon would earn a return by investing their money in, for example, government bonds, stocks, or small real estate projects.
Contrary to these representations, the money received from new investors was not invested in a diverse portfolio; and money collected from new investors was used largely to pay returns to previous investors.
Horizon was able to pay guaranteed returns to investors only by raising and using new investor money.
As a part of the scheme, Woods caused Horizon to issue monthly statements to investors that fraudulently misled investors by failing to disclose that the Horizon investments had not generated a positive percentage of return sufficient to cover the interest.
As of the end of July 2021, Horizon investors were owed more than $110,000,000 in principal investment amounts.
And over 400 investors, residing in at least 20 different states, held investments in Horizon.
Losses are still being calculated, but investors have lost more than $25 million because of Woods’s scheme to defraud.
PREVIOUS STORY: Former Chattanooga businessman John J. Woods was charged with one felony count of wire fraud stemming from an alleged Ponzi scheme in which federal regulators accused him of bilking investors.
Woods is accused by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Georgia of causing a victim of the alleged scheme to wire more than $251,000 to an account to invest "based on material misrepresentations and omissions," according to court documents.
The charge filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta said Woods on or about June 21, 2021, caused the victim, identified only by initials, to wire the money "for the purpose of executing and attempting to execute the scheme" to defraud.
The former investor of the Chattanooga Lookouts faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
He had already been accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of running a Ponzi scheme for over a decade, collecting more than $110 million from over 400 investors.
The Ponzi scheme allegedly caused the loss of $25 million of investors' money.
Woods pleaded not guilty and was released on a $25,000 bond.
The case is ongoing, and the court will determine the remaining issues.
Judgments totaling $65 million were entered in the commission's case against Southport Capital and Horizon.
Read more from our news partners at The Chattanooga Times Free Press here.