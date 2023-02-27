UPDATE: The now-former business manager of Broad Street United Methodist Church in Cleveland, David Michael Apps, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
Court documents say that Apps used an official church credit card to pay for personal expenses in excess of $1.5 million dollars, such as personal travel, automobiles, medical bills for family members, boat/watercraft and marina fees, and firearms, none of which was related to church business.
Apps also wrote checks to himself under the guise of church member donations to support supposed medical bills relating to his false claim that he had brain cancer.
The specific count of U.S. Department of Justice conviction involves the use of the church credit card to buy a luxury watch from an expensive retailer in California for $3,711.
Apps faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years’ imprisonment on the wire fraud count, along with significant fines, restitution, and forfeiture of property.
PREVIOUS STORY: David Apps, the former business manager at the Broad Street United Methodist Church in Cleveland, has pleaded guilty to fraud.
The offenses from July 2014 through October 2021 include Apps writing checks to himself, using the church's credit card, altering receipts, and not paying for the entirety of the church's payroll taxes (resulting in a tax debt exceeding $900,000).
According to the police report, Apps lied about having cancer in 2019 and accepted money from the church for medical bills.
Apps will forfeit $4,200 to the U.S. Government, representing some of the proceeds he obtained due to the offense.