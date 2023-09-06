UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say 28-year-old Haleigh Gentry-Mccord has been arrested and booked at the Hamilton County Jail on traffic charges, felony evading, and theft.

"She turned one very minor misdemeanor shoplifting charge into a multiple felony, multiple vehicle crash," said Chattanooga Police Department Sergeant Chris Mullinix.

Police say she was the driver of the Nissan that tried to flee after shoplifting Tuesday night, pulling away, changing lanes, and causing a crash involving five other vehicles that shut down a portion of I-75 South for 3 hours.

"TDOT had at least a couple of lanes closed trying to get debris out of the roadway, which created a backup in the area, and that's when the defendant went around the stopped cars," said Sgt. Mullinix.

The department explains the age is different than the original release below because she gave false information about her identification to police but was positively identified when booked at the Hamilton County Jail.

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say a shoplifting suspect caused a multi-vehicle crash tonight on I-75 South resulting in a shutdown of the Interstate for three hours.

A CPD officer located a black Nissan Armada suspected in a store theft and initiated a traffic stop on the Interstate near East Brainerd Road just before 6:30 pm.

The woman and a passenger in her vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in another vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Three vehicles including the Nissan were towed, the others were able to be driven from the scene.

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.