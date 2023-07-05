UPDATE: A new Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Central Bradley County, replacing the Flood Advisory until 10:45am ET.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Hamilton County until 11am ET, including Red Bank, Signal Mountain, and Hixson.
Flood Advisories are also in place for SW Hamilton County until 11:30am ET, including downtown Chattanooga and East Ridge, and N Rhea and N Bledsoe Counties until 9:45am ET.
Please, use caution in all warning and advisory locations this morning for water flooding roadways.
As Wednesday continues, scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day and into the evening will produce heavy rainfall with localized flash flooding possible especially where repeated slow-moving storms occur.