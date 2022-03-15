Local 3 News spoke with Dayton Police Chief Investigator Steve Rievley, who says the 5 men were all local.
"Two of them were from Rhea County, the other three were just close by in the area. So you know, people are everywhere," said Rievley.
He said he's shocked to know these types of criminals are in the area, but he's happy to know they are off the streets.
"I'm very glad, I mean people that pray against children, I mean that's our priority here, and I'm very happy with the outcome," said Rievley.
This was the 3rd operation conducted this year by the TBI. Nine people were arrested after a sting back in February.
An undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Dayton Police Department, 12th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and TBI’s Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has resulted in the arrest of five men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.
Using several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex in the two-day operation to address human trafficking in East Tennessee.
The focus of the operation was to identify those who tried to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.
Five men were arrested from Dayton, Spring City, Chickamauga, Chattanooga, and Ooltewah.
They are all being held at the Rhea County jail on a $25,000 bond.