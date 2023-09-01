Five people have been indicted in connection to the death of a teenager in 2022 while she was in custody at the Dalton juvenile detention center.
The Dalton Police Department asked the GBI to investigate the death of 16-year-old Alexis Sluder, of Ellijay, on August 27, 2022 at Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center.
Indictments were issued for the following former employees of the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ):
- Maveis Brooks, sergeant, age 35, of Calhoun, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children
- Russell Ballard, cadet, age 62, of Chatsworth, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children
- Rebecka Phillips, officer, age 45, of Chatsworth, GA – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children
- Monica Hedrick, nurse, age 62, Ringgold, GA – 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children
- David McKinney, Detention Center Director, age 53, of Rome, GA – 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children
The DJJ issued the following statement regarding the indictments:
"Earlier this week, a Conasauga Judicial Circuit grand jury indicted five persons related to the 2022 death of a detainee at the Dalton area detention center. Two previously terminated employees related to the incident and three others were still employed but are now terminated following the indictment. DJJ is committed to the well-being and safety of the individuals entrusted to our care. We remain deeply saddened by this tragic incident and continue to hold heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the family of the deceased."
The Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office is prosecuting this case.