UPDATE: Whitfield County first responders and residents gathered Saturday morning to honor a 911 dispatcher that was tragically killed in a crash on I-75 last month.
Haley served her community as a 911 dispatcher, and leaves behind a young son.
'A Ride for Haley' started at Mountain Creek Harley Davidson and ended at Whitfield Co. 911 Center at 10 a.m.
PREVIOUS STORY: A Whitfield County 911 dispatcher was killed in a crash near mile marker 318 in Gordon County, Ga earlier this week.
28-year-old Haley Cunningham has been identified as the victim in the fatal crash on I-75 Wednesday morning.
Georgia State Patrol states Haley was traveling north on I-75 when she lost control of her vehicle and struck the median guardrail. The vehicle wound up backward in the center lane.
GSP says the car was then struck by a flatbed tractor-trailer which caused Haley to be ejected from her car. The tractor-trailer then overturned.
The driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer were taken to the hospital.
Whitfield County 911 posted: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Whitfield County 911 employee, Haley Cunningham. Haley passed away earlier this morning. She had been a valued member on our team and will be missed. Please keep Haley’s family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time."
A GoFundMe has been set up for Cunningham’s family.
An ornament has been created in honor of Whitfield County 911 Dispatcher, Haley Cunningham. 100% of proceeds from the sale of these ornaments will go to her young son Harrison. Tactical Creation is a Calhoun, GA based company.