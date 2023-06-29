Since July 4th falls on Tuesday this year, we see various dates set aside to celebrate.
Here is where you can see the skies light up this Independence Day. Did we miss an event near you? Let us know.
Send an email to news@local3news.com with the details.
Bledsoe County
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
PIKEVILLE
Bledsoe County Fairgrounds, Pikeville, TN 37367
- Starting at 6:00 PM. Fireworks at dusk.
Bradley County
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
CLEVELAND
Bradley Square Mall 200 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Cleveland, TN 37312
The best parking to view the fireworks would be on the east side of the mall lot. The ring road behind Bradley Place will be closed before and after the fireworks, you will not be able to drive in this area. Listen to a synchronized music presentation on Mix 104.1 FM.
- Entrances will be open from 10 AM to 6 PM. Fireworks start around 9:15 PM.
Catoosa County
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
RINGGOLD
Catoosa County Fireworks Fest 2023
Northwest Georgia Amphitheatre, Benton Place Campus, 220 Catoosa Cir, Ringgold, GA 30736
- Starting at 4 PM. Fireworks at 9:30 PM.
Chattooga County
FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023
SUMMERVILLE
City of Summerville Celebrate Independence Festival & Fireworks
33 Middle School Rd, Summerville, GA 30747
- Food, music, and activities. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
- Starting at 5:30 PM. Fireworks at dark.
Cherokee County, NC
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
MURPHY
Konehete Park, Murphy, 699 Connahetta St, Murphy, NC 28906
- Starts at 10:00 AM. Fireworks after dark.
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
ANDREWS
Andrews Rec Park 160 Park St., Andrews, NC 28901
- Food trucks, activities, vendors, and prizes.
- Park activities from 11 AM - 6:15 PM. Pool Activities from NOON - 5:00 PM. Fireworks after dark.
Cumberland County
FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023
GRANVILLE
Fireworks over Cordell Hull Lake
Granville Veteran's Park, Granville, TN 38564
- Bring a lawn chair, tailgate, or stay in your vehicle. Fireworks can also be viewed from the Wildwood Resort & Marina boardwalk.
- Fireworks start at 9 PM.
Dade County
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
RISING FAWN
- BBQ will be served at noon followed by entertainment beginning at 6 P.M
- Fireworks starting around 10 P. M.
12477 HWY 136, Rising Fawn, Georgia 30738
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
TRENTON
1945 Dade County Fair Fundraiser + Cornhole Tournament
Jenkins Park, Price St, Trenton, GA 30752
- All-day event. Starts at 9:30 AM.
- Fireworks at dark.
Dekalb County, AL
SATURDAY, JUNE 24, 2023
RAINSVILLE, AL - Rainsville Freedom Fest
Field Of Dreams Sports Complex, 100 Rodeo Ln, Rainsville, AL 35986
- Car show, live music featuring Confederate Railroad, food, arts & crafts, and inflatables.
- Starting at 1 PM. Fireworks at 9 PM.
SUNDAY, JULY 2, 2023
FYFFE - Freedom Day at Fyffe Park
Fyffe Town Park, 398 Paul Benefield Ln, Fyffe, AL 35971
- Starting at 5 PM. Fireworks at dark.
MONDAY, JULY 3, 2023
FORT PAYNE - Fort Payne City Fireworks Show
Fort Payne Sports Complex, 101 45th St NE, Fort Payne, AL 35967
- 8:45 PM - 9:30 PM
Sand Mountain / Henagar, AL
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
Henagar Park, 18294 AL-75, Henagar, AL 35978
- Starts at 3:30 PM.
- Fireworks after dark.
Grundy County
SATURDAY, JUNE 24, 2023
PELHAM - GOD & COUNTRY INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION
Pelham Elementary School, 2402 TN-50, Pelham, TN 37366
- Parade at 10 AM.
- Fireworks at 9 PM.
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
MONTEAGLE - Independence Day Celebration
- All-day celebration. Parade on Main Street at 10:00 AM.
- Fireworks after dark, at the ball field.
MONDAY, JULY 3, 2023
- TRACY CITY | Fireworks after dark.
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
- ALTAMONT | Parade at 1 PM. Fireworks after dark.
- BEERSHEBA | Parade at 10 AM. Fireworks after dark.
- GRUETLI LA | Parade at 11 AM. Fireworks after dark.
Hamilton County
FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023
CHATTANOOGA - Lookouts Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks
- AT&T Field, 201 Power Alley, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 7:15 PM game, vs. Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs)
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
SODDY DAISY - Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration
Soddy Lake Park, located at 197 Durham St, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
- All-day event. Starting at 9 AM.
- Fireworks at dark.
LAKESITE - Lakesite Independence Day Celebration
Lakesite Park, 2250 Blue Ridge Dr, Lakesite, TN 37379
- The city will provide BBQ meats and soft drinks, while supplies last. Residents are invited to bring sides.
- Free face painting from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM from Brighten It Up Facepainting.
- Lakesite Park has limited capacity. If you live nearby and are able, please walk. If you drive, park at the park or in nearby streets. Leave room for emergency vehicles to pass, and do not block any driveways.
- Starting at 6 PM. Fireworks at dusk.
MONDAY, JULY 3, 2023
CHATTANOOGA - Lookouts Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks
AT&T Field, 201 Power Alley, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 6:15 PM game, vs. Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs)
COLLEGEDALE - Collegedale Freedom Festival
Veteran's Memorial Park of Collegedale, Collegedale, TN 37363
- Live music, food trucks, and activities.
- Starting at 4 PM. Fireworks after dark.
Collegedale Freedom Celebration + Concert
Collegedale Commons, 4750 Swinyar Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363
- Starting at 6 PM. Fireworks after dark.
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
CHATTANOOGA
Fun on the 4th in Chattanooga (Replacing Pops on the River) - Miller Park, 928 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Starting at 2 PM.
- Laser light show grand finale at 9:30 PM.
Jackson County, AL
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
SCOTTSBORO - Jackson County Jubilee
102 East Laurel St., Scottsboro, AL 35768
- Horse and buggy rides. Radio DJ until 2 PM. Food trucks, picnic tables under oak trees on the courthouse lawn.
- All-day event. Starting at 9 AM. Parade at 10 AM. Fireworks after dark.
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
SCOTTSBORO - Goose Pond Colony 417 Ed Hembree Dr, Scottsboro, AL
- Band kicks off at 6pm. Food and beverages for purchase.
- Fireworks at 9pm.
Marion County
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
JASPER - Jasper Big Boom
Jasper Parks & Recreation, 700 Phillips Ave, Jasper, TN 37347
- Free t-shirts to the first 250 kids.
- Starts at 4:00 PM. Fireworks after dark.
MONTEAGLE - Independence Day Celebration
- All-day celebration. Parade on Main Street at 10:00 AM.
- Fireworks after dark, at the ball field.
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
SEWANEE - Sewanee's 4th of July Celebration
- Activities are scheduled July 3-4, mostly centered on University Avenue.
- Fireworks at dusk, at Lake Cheston.
SOUTH PITTSBURG - 4th of July Celebration
The Stage on Cedar Ave., South Pittsburg, TN 37380
- Food and drinks, activities, and live music. A golf cart parade will award two top prizes, worth $100 and $50.
- Starting at 5:00 PM central time. Fireworks at 8:30 PM.
McMinn County
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
ATHENS - 4th of July Fireworks
Athens Regional Park, 2405 Decatur Pike, Athens, TN 37303
- Fireworks around 9:30 PM
ETOWAH - Old Fashioned 4th of July
L&N Depot Museum, 727 Tennessee Ave South, Etowah, TN 37331
- All-day 4th of July festival with various musical acts, kids’ activities, and food vendors.
- Starts at 7 AM. Fireworks after dark.
SWEETWATER - Independence Day Celebration
Sweetwater City Recreation Park 135 Starrett St, Sweetwater, TN 37874
- Celebrate our independence downtown with food, live music, dancing in the streets, and a 5K race.
- Starts at 3:00 PM. Fireworks after dark.
Meigs County
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
DECATUR - Downtown Summer Nights
Downtown Stage, 116 Main St, Decatur, TN 37322
- Starting at 7 PM. Live music. Fireworks after dark.
Murray County
FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023
ETON - Eton Fireworks Festival 2023
Eton Park, 273 Harris St., Eton, GA 30724 (on the Pleasant Valley Innovative School grounds)
- Park opens at 5 PM. Live music. Fireworks after dark.
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
CHATSWORTH - 2023 Murray County Fireworks Celebration
Murray County Recreation Department, 651 Hyden Tyler Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Starting at 6 PM. Live music. Fireworks after dark.
Polk County / Fannin County, GA
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
MCCAYSVILLE / COPPERHILL ON TATER HILL - Copper Basin Fireworks
100 Blue Ridge Drive, McCaysville, GA 30555
- Anywhere downtown is a great viewing area.
- You can board the Firework Express in Downtown Blue Ridge and arrive by train.
- Starting at 9:30 PM. Fireworks after dark.
MONDAY, JULY 3, 2023
BENTON - Benton Community Fireworks
Community Fellowship, 260 Benton Station Road Benton, TN 37307
- Free snacks, drinks, popsicles, and watermelons. Waterslides for ALL ages.
- Plenty of seating on the church lawn or enjoy from your car.
- Starting at 7 PM. Fireworks at dark.
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
BLUE RIDGE - Lake Blue Ridge Fire in The Sky
Blue Ridge Lake Dam, 6406 Old Hwy 76 #6048, Blue Ridge, GA 30513
- Fireworks can be viewed from the dam, by boat on Lake Blue Ridge, Morganton Point Recreation Area, and Lake Blue Ridge Marina.
- The marina will be open and food available for purchase throughout the day. Be prepared for paid parking at some locations.
- Rain date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
- Fireworks start at 9:30 PM. Listen to simultaneous broadcasts on 95.1 FM (WJUL), 95.1 FM (WJRB) or ETC cable channels 3, and 403.
Rhea County
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
GRAYSVILLE - Graysville's Freedom Fest
Kristopher’s Kingdom, 475 Black Track Rd, Graysville, TN 37338
- Auction, food, live music, and a waterslide for kids.
- Starting at 6 PM. Fireworks start at dark.
SPRING CITY - Shake the Lake 2023
Veteran’s Park, Spring City, TN 37381
- Food, fellowship, and live music.
- Fireworks begin at 9:45 PM
Sequatchie County
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
DUNLAP - July 4th at Harris Park
Harris Park, 245 Cedar St, Dunlap, TN 37327
- All-day event. Fireworks after dark.
Walker County
FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023
LAFAYETTE - Freedom Festival 2023
Ross Abney Complex, located behind the old LaFayette High School, Abney Field, 252 1st Street, LaFayette, GA 30728
- Food, music, and activities. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
- Starts at 5 PM. Fireworks at dark.
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
FLINTSTONE - Flintstone Freedom Fest
Chattanooga Valley Church of the Nazarene, 2853 Chattanooga Valley Rd, Flintstone, GA 30725
- Free food, bounce houses, games, and music. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
- Starts at 5 PM. Fireworks at dusk.
CHICKAMAUGA - Independence Day Celebration
Downtown Chickamauga, 130 Gordon St, Chickamauga, GA 30707
- Starts at 1 PM. Fireworks at dark.
SUNDAY, JULY 2, 2023
ROCK SPRING - Peavine Baptist Church Annual Fireworks Show
Peavine Baptist Church, 1089 Peavine Rd, Rock Spring, GA 30739
- Food available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
- Cruise-In starts at 4 PM. Fireworks after dark.
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
ROSSVILLE - 4th of July Fireworks at Lake Winnie
Lake Winnepesaukah, 1730 Lakeview Dr., Rossville, GA 30741
- Fireworks start at 10:00 PM
Whitfield County
FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023
DALTON - Pops in Burr Park
Burr Performing Arts Park, 101 S Hamilton St, Dalton, GA 30720
- Starting at 6:30 PM until 10:00 PM
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
COHUTTA - Town of Cohutta 4th of July Celebration
Cohutta Elementary School and Shugart Park, 255 Wolfe St., Cohutta, GA 30710
- Antique cars and tractors, food vendors, craft vendors, and face painting. The band Blind Skeleton will perform.
- Starts at 5:00 PM. Fireworks at dark.
MONDAY, JULY 3, 2023
VARNELL - Varnell and the Highland Forest Community co-hosted fireworks
Highland Forest Pool, 4104 Country Way, Cohutta, GA 30710
- Starting around 9:30 PM, Fireworks at dark.
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
DALTON - 4th of July Celebration
Heritage Point Park 1275 Cross Plains Trail, Dalton, GA 30721
- Fireworks around 9:00 PM.