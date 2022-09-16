UPDATE: The National Transportation Safety Board released the preliminary report on the plane crash that happened near Cleveland, Tennessee nearly two weeks ago.
Investigators say bad weather caused the Cessna 182P airplane to turn two full 360-degree turns.
They say the pilot, Dr. William Gist, then descended toward the ground and hit a tree.
Dr. Gist and his wife Beth Ann were both killed.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: The names of the two people who died in a small plane crash in Bradley County on Monday evening have been released.
The Bradley County Medical Examiner identifies the pilot as Dr. William "Bill" Edward Gist and the passenger as Beth Ann Gist. Both victims are from Black Mountain, North Carolina.
Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson says a Cessna 182-P single engine plane crashed near the Bradley County/Polk County line, deep in the woods.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane was one of four owned by Mountain Flyers, a club based in North Carolina.
According to Flightaware, the plane took off from Clarksdale, Mississippi and was supposed to land in Asheville, North Carolina.
Dr. Gist and his wife used to live in Chattanooga and both worked at Erlanger.
A spokesperson for the hospital released the following statement:
“We offer our deepest condolences to the Gist family for their loss. While Beth Gist, DNP, and Bill Gist, MD, left Erlanger a few years back, they will always be a part of the Erlanger family. They both made incredible contributions to the medical field and community at large. They will be deeply missed.”
The NTSB and the FAA continue to investigate the cause of the crash and say there is no timeline for when the investigation will be finished.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is responding to a small plane crash on Monday evening.
It happened around 5:30pm in the Ocoee area.
Sheriff Steve Lawson confirms the crash and says crews are just arriving at the scene near the Polk County line.
Details are limited at this time.
Injuries, if any, as well as the cause of the crash are unknown.
