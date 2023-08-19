UPDATE: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a LaFayette teenager who has been missing for more than three weeks.
It's not yet clear at what level the FBI is involved in the case.
An X/Twitter post from the @FBIAtlanta provides new photos of 14-year-old Graycie Millard, who was last seen July 27 in LaFayette, GA.
#MISSINGGraycie Millard, 14 years old, has been missing from her home in LaFayette, GA, since July 27th. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Lafayette Police, NCMEC or the FBI at 770-216-3000. https://t.co/My9s8p4wg5 pic.twitter.com/PEHJBHmtC3— FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) August 18, 2023
Millard has been also added to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's website as a missing person.
Millard is described as a white female, 5' 6" tall and weighing 115lbs. She has blue eyes, and black hair, but photographs show her with different hair color.
If you spot Graycie Millard, you are asked to contact 911, 1-800-THE LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the LaFayette Police Department at 706-639-1540.
PREVIOUS STORY: The LaFayette Police Department is asking for the public's in finding a teen who was reported missing on Friday.
Police say 14-year-old Graycie Millard was last seen around 1:30am on Friday, July 28, and was reported as missing to police around 8:15am on the same day.
Police say Graycie may have dyed her hair an auburn color and was last seen traveling in a newer model white crossover SUV.
If you have any information about this case, please call 911 or the LaFayette Police Department at 706-639-1540.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story as they become available.