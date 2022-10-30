UPDATE: Chattooga High Counseling says that counselors at the high school will be available to offer and provide counselors on site Tuesday morning following the passing of CHS students this weekend.
PREVIOUS STORY:
A fatal crash early Sunday morning claimed the life of multiple Chattooga High School students.
Troopers from Post 38 Rome responded to a single vehicle crash on GA 114 just after 12:30 a.m. in Chattooga County.
The driver and two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene. Two other occupants were transported to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome.
Later a male juvenile was pronounced deceased and a female passenger is said to still be in critical condition.
The Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate at this time.
Local 3 News is working to gather all the accurate details at this time.