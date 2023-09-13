UPDATE: The parents of Roger Heard, Jr. and their attorneys held a news conference Wednesday morning to address the media for the first time.
Heard was the 34-year-old father who was shot and killed on August 11, 2023 at a gas station by Chattanooga Police Department officers.
The family's attorneys were outraged as they say Roger Heard Jr.'s rights were violated during that shooting.
Family attorneys say after Heard was shot, he was on the ground with his gun away from him. That's when a Chattanooga officer emptied his clip into Heard, which he says was overkill.
They also believe that Chattanooga Police put at least 15 other innocent bystanders at risk. Attorney Jonathan Grunberg believes had the officers gone about serving this warrant another way, Heard would still be alive today.
Attorney Jonathan Grunberg explained, "No lights flashing, no markings of a police car. And out of that car hops an officer, but that officer doesn't have a uniform, he doesn't have a tactical vest. He has a belt, and most importantly he has a gun."
We also heard from Heard's mother who says shortly after the shooting elected officials released statements painting her son to be a bad person. She says he was not that and he was changing his life around. Now she has to live with the fact that his five children will grow up without their dad.
Heard's mother, Gloria Lewis, shared "My son was a changed man and trying to provide for his kids and family. They took the joy out of my life (emotional). A lot of what he was doing was traveling, riding bikes, fixing cars, and reselling them. He wanted to enjoy life and ensure his kids were provided for."
The family says as of now they want unedited video, phone calls & messages from the Chattanooga Police Department released leading up to the shooting.
They also say they want this department to be held accountable for killing Heard.
PREVIOUS STORY: Looking for answers, a group of protestors left City Council on Tuesday after they said council members couldn't answer their questions regarding the death of 34-year-old Roger Sylvester Heard Jr.
You can see the gathering from Local 3's Cornelia Nicholson, who was on the scene Tuesday afternoon.
Police were on the scene of the protest and the situation appears to have deescalated, with a video taken by Cornelia showing the aunt of the victim and cops hugging.
PREVIOUS STORY: The TBI said a man who was shot and killed by Chattanooga Police pulled a gun after getting out of his car at the Speedway on E. 3rd St. and N. Holtzclaw Ave Friday night.
He was identified as 34-year-old Roger Sylvester Heard Jr.
The stated preliminary information indicates that some time after 9:30 p.m., officers with the Chattanooga Police Department attempted to arrest Heard on outstanding warrants, at the Speedway on East 3rd St.
Reports from the scene indicate that during the encounter, Heard exited a vehicle and produced a pistol. At that time, multiple officers discharged their service weapons, striking Heard.
He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
The TBI says during the use of force incident, one officer sustained gunshot wounds and was also taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and has since been released.
The TBI explains that TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.
Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her review and consideration.
The department says the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.
The TBI also said, "At the request of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the fatal officer-involved shooting."
The officer involved still has not been identified at this time.