UPDATE: The family of Makenna Joy Purvis will be hosting a vigil as the search for the missing 19-year-old continues.
The Community Candlelight Prayer Vigil will be held on Sunday, October 30 at 6pm at the Mentone Community Church in Mentone, Alabama.
Purvis was last seen in September in the Valley Head area.
A $1,000 reward is now being offered for any information that leads to her whereabouts.
She is described to be 5'6" and weight between 110 and 120 lbs. She has red hair and hazel eyes.
If you know where Makenna might be or have seen her, please call the DeKalb County Alabama Sheriff’s Office 256-845-3801 or the Investigation Office at 256-845-8562.
PREVIOUS STORY: The DeKalb County, Alabama Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing 19-year-old.
Makenna Joy Purvis was last seen leaving an address on Inspec Drive in Valley Head on Monday, September 26th.
If you've seen Purvis, or have any information about where she could be, contact the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801 or call 911.