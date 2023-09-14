UPDATE: Local 3 News is hearing from the family of the 17-year-old shot in the officer involved shooting on September 3 on South Kelly Street.
Chattanooga police say it was a domestic dispute and officers were escorting the family out of the home when the 17-year-old, David Mendez Lopez, pointed a gun at officers.
That’s when police say they fired at teen and killed him.
Lopez's family said he was holding a phone not a gun and he was having a mental health crisis.
The family is working with organizations, including Concerned Citizens for Justice and SemillasTN.
Lopez’s family is calling for the release of unedited bodycam and dashboard footage.
The family is also calling for the autopsy report, the 911 call, police affidavits, and the names of superior officers responsible for the police response.
Local 3 News reached out to the Chattanooga Police Department, which could not comment citing the ongoing investigation of the incident by the TBI.
The CPD officers placed on administrative leave after the shooting have returned to work.
PREVIOUS STORY: Hamilton County District Attorney General Coty Wamp has requested that TBI special agents investigate the circumstances leading to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning involving officers with the Chattanooga Police Department.
Preliminary information indicates that the incident began just after 11:30pm Saturday night when officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 1900 block of South Kelly Street.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 17-year-old male who was armed with a gun.
The individual refused to comply with verbal commands and would not come out of the residence. The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was called, and police negotiators began speaking with the teen in an attempt to get him to surrender.
For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, and officers discharged their service weapons, striking the teen. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.
The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.
