UPDATE: Family and friends of a missing Marion County woman are still determined to find answers.
44-year-old Stacy Crawford has been missing for 7 months.
The Marion County Sheriff's Department shared new information last week stating the last date of possible contact with Stacy was July 20, 2022.
Detectives' initial information was that Crawford disappeared in August, but phone records showed she vanished three weeks earlier.
In September, Marion County detectives arrested 49-year-old Ronnie McFalls and charged him with theft of Crawford's vehicle, a Chevrolet K1500 Tahoe, and tampering with evidence. McFalls allegedly had Crawford's vehicle and sold it.
McFalls remains a person of interest but hasn't been named a suspect.
Law enforcement had been looking for Barbie Anderson to conduct follow-up interviews. Since then, Anderson has turned herself in on an unrelated warrant. She is currently in the Marion County Jail.
Crawford's family is offering $7,000 reward for details that can help bring her home.
If you have any information that may help, please contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 423-942-2525.
Investigators said they believe Crawford went missing on July 21, three weeks earlier than the date she was initially suspected to have disappeared.
Several arrests have been made in relation to Crawford, but her location remains unknown.
PREVIOUS STORY: A joint investigation is currently active in Marion County for a missing woman.
Crawford is believed to have gone missing in the Whitwell area.
Authorities say foul play is suspected in her disappearance based on evidence collected during the investigation.
Her Red Chevrolet K1500 Tahoe was also originally reported missing, but it has since been recovered by law enforcement.
