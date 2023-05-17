UPDATE: The names of the two McMinn County teens who lost their lives during a fatal crash this week have been released.
Family members of the victims reached out Wednesday to identify and confirm the identities of their loved ones.
18-year-old Robert Hicks was one of the two victims killed in the crash Tuesday night - the other being the driver, McMinn County senior Cameron Bohannon.
Both were set to graduate from McMinn County High School this weekend.
Kaitlyn Bohannon tells us her brother, Cameron, would have been celebrating his 18th birthday on Thursday. She shares that Cameron had attended his senior prom and was set to graduate on the 20th.
Sonny Hicks says his brother, Robert, had plans to enter the Army after graduation.
The THP report stated two other students were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition. The names of these students have not been released.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash killed two McMinn County High School students Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened on County Road 750 shortly before 4:30 pm.
According to the THP's preliminary report, two vehicles were involved, a white Chevy Cavalier and a red Toyota Tacoma, traveling in opposite directions.
The report says the driver of the Chevy Cavalier ran off the right shoulder and then back on the roadway, where he overcorrected and hit the pickup truck.
Two people were ejected from the Cavalier and rushed to a hospital.
The driver of the Toyota, a 56-year-old man, was not hurt.
No charges are pending at this time.
Sheriff Joe Guy shared his condolences on Facebook to all those hurting in the McMinn County community.
McMinn County High School released a statement on social media sharing resources for any student or staff member looking for support during this time. The school says the MCHS School Counselors will be available this week in the school's conference room - including to seniors interested in utilizing the counseling services.
