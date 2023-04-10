UPDATE: McKamey Animal Center reports that Buddy, the terminally ill dog in their care, has been adopted.
In a post Sunday, MAC says that Buddy "gets to spend the rest of his days being showered with love and will get to enjoy living comfortably and happily with his new furr-ever family."
PREVIOUS STORY: The McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga shared a post to social media on Friday asking for the community's help finding a forever home for a terminally - ill dog, Buddy.
The organization shared that 3-year-old Buddy is currently in late-stage heart failure.
Despite a terminal diagnosis, MAC says he is making the best of his situation, and his friends at MAC can attest to that.
When he came to MAC as a stray in December, he was extremely skinny and weak, and the staff thought he was extremely emaciated.
When they learned about his heart condition, they jumped right into action. They say they have tried everything to help him put on some weight, but he cannot keep any weight on because of his health.
McKamey says the good news is he does eat well and LOVES getting tasty treats.
Despite how he looks, MAC adds that he is an incredibly optimistic boy and is looking for a furr-ever home where he can make the most of his situation.
McKamey says he has so much love to give and promises to be the best boy in the world.
Staff members state Buddy is incredibly well-mannered, can walk well on a leash, doesn't mind going into a crate at all, and is even potty trained (although he may need to go out frequently due to his heart medication).
