UPDATE: The FAA said it has lifted a ground stop that brought flights to a virtual standstill.
Earlier on Wednesday morning, a system outage had caused massive disruptions at airports across the US.
The agency hasn't immediately indicated what caused the outage to occur.
“We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem,” the tweet said.
The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023
PREVIOUS STORY: A Federal Aviation Administration system that provides pilots with notices they need to read before flying is experiencing an outage, affecting flights in the United States.
It's unclear how many flights will be affected, because some airlines may be able to operate without information from the system, known as the NOTAMS system.
An FAA advisory states: "Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration of the service at this time."
In a statement, FAA says, "We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress."
American Airlines said in a statement it is "closely monitoring the situation, which impacts all airlines, and working with the FAA to minimize disruption to our operation and customers."
The NOTAMS system that is experiencing the outage provides "critical flight safety operation information," the airline says.
-- This is a developing story. It will be updated.
