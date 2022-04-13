The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a helicopter crash in Calhoun, Georgia Tuesday night.
It happened near El Nopal Restaurant off Highway 53.
Police say the pilot told them the wind took control of the chopper, causing it to hit a power pole and then a building.
Four people, including the pilot, were on the chopper when it crashed.
While the pilot was taken to a hospital, police say everyone onboard received minor injuries.
The FAA is leading the investigation of the crash.
No charges have been filed at this time.
