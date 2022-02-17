UPDATE: We now know the cause of a fire that broke out at a Cleveland Daycare last week.

At this point investigators believe the evidence appears to point to the cause being related to carelessness and smoking.

All of the evidence has been collected, and investigators are still waiting on several labs and fingerprint results before the any cause can be officially confirmed.

The EMA Public Information Officer from Bradley County says, "I cannot confirm the official cause until those results are back and officials close the investigation. "

Pending the results of the fire investigation, additional criminal charges could be filed.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still active and ongoing. The Criminal investigation is also ongoing at this time.

James Carpenter faces 27 counts of child neglect.

Carpenter is the man charged for reportedly drinking on the job when a fire broke out at a local daycare.

Investigators say they found several open alcohol containers.

Local 3 News has learned that Little Lambs Daycare has been cited for more than 40 violations since 2013.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Years before a fire broke out at the facility, Little Lambs daycare has been reported for violations more than 40 times.

The reports are wide-ranging, but include complaints like broken playground equipment, improper record-keeping and unqualified caregivers.

In 2018 alone, the facility was reported for a staff member reportedly spanking a four-year-old and laughing about it, and for a hot coffee being left within reach, giving a child second-degree burns.

"If I knew that I wouldn’t have sent her here," said Harley Gray, whose daughter attended the daycare for four months before the fire.

Shortly before noon on Thursday, February 10, firefighters in Bradley County got a call about a fire at the daycare facility. Just one minute after they were called, crews arrived on-scene to find a fire completely burning through the exterior part of the building.

Investigators found several open alcohol containers at the facility. They took James Carpenter, who worked at the daycare, into custody after he admitted he drank several shots of liquor and at least two beers while working.

He was released on a $135,000 bond. He still faces 27 counts of child neglect. So far, his charges are completely unrelated to the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“If he was drinking on the job and the kids were not properly evacuated because he was drinking on the job, then I’ve got negligence because of the improper evacuation," said C. Mark Warren, who is representing a group of families investigating the fire for possible civil penalties. "It might just be happenstance that he was drinking on the job and the fire occurred and would have occurred anyway.”

Through public tax records, Local 3 News has learned the owners of the day care also own Heritage Adult Daycare Center in Cleveland.

Local 3 News made multiple attempts to contact several numbers connected to the owners of the daycare, including the one listed under Heritage Adult Daycare Center. Those attempts were unsuccessful.

According to Carpenter's arrest warrants, a witness who tried to help during the fire was told by the owners of the building they would not evacuate the building "because it was the children's nap time."

"My child was in there, right next to the fire," said Gray. "I’m more irritated cause they didn’t want to do anything."

No one was injured in the fire and the interior of the building only suffered minor smoke damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"I figured they would’ve called and contacted us letting us know what’s going on," said Gray.

The building will remain closed at least until the investigation is complete and proper repairs are made.

