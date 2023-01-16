UPDATE: After days of searching, the four-legged escapee from McKamey Animal Center (MAC) has been caught -- and now has a forever home.
MAC officials said the dog, nicknamed Sweet Pea, managed to jump several 6' fences while in the play yard last week and escaped the facility.
While on the run, Sweet Pea found a forever family, MAC announced Monday.
MAC thanked all who worked to update staff members with sightings and attempts to catch Sweet Pea, and wished the pup and her new mom, Tara, a very happy "Gotcha Day."
PREVIOUS STORY:
Staff at McKamey Animal Center (MAC) are asking for help from the public to find a dog they said escaped Wednesday.
Facility staff said the 2-year-old dog jumped two 6' fences in the play yard less than 24 hours after she was taken in.
She's been spotted around Red Bank but was most recently seen on Hixson Pike by Infinity Flux around 3:45 Thursday afternoon, MAC said.
MAC officials told Local 3 News their officers have set traps and are patrolling the area in hopes to find her, but she's very nervous of people.
She's a brown mixed dog with hound like traits, and weighs roughly 45 pounds. She has white spots on her chest and toes, and a little bit of white around her muzzle. MAC staff said her pink collar has fallen off.
Have you seen her? MAC staff ask you call them as soon as possible at (423) 305-6500 and approach slowly.