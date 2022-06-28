Johnny Payne TBI most wanted

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that fugitive Johnny Payne, and escapee out of Marion County, was captured in Madison County, Alabama.

PREVIOUS STORY: An inmate who escaped custody earlier this month has been added to the TBI's Most Wanted List.

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett says 48-year-old Johnny Lewis Payne escaped from Moccasin Bend on Saturday after being transferred there for threatening to hurt himself.

Marion County deputies arrested Payne on June 5, following his escape from Alabama.

Payne may still be in the Chattanooga area.

A reward of up to $2500 is being offered for information leading to Payne's arrest.

If you see him or have any information about this case, please call Chief Detective Gene Hargis at 423-942-2525 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

