According to authorities, a medical transport helicopter crashed in North Carolina, but fortunately, the patient and all three crew members survived.
The incident occurred on Thursday around 7 p.m. after the helicopter declared an emergency en route to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
The helicopter was transporting a patient from a medical facility in Murphy when it crashed in Macon County.
Although the three crew members suffered minor to moderate injuries and were transported to Mission Hospital, the patient was taken to Angel Medical Center for evaluation.
The LIFE FORCE program, operated by Erlanger Health System in Tennessee, confirmed that the crashed helicopter was LIFE FORCE 6, which had a base radius of 150 miles (241 kilometers) out of Cherokee County, North Carolina.
The program had not experienced a crash in its 34-year history.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash by examining the wreckage.
