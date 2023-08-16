UPDATE: Early this afternoon, EPB gave an update and insight into the major email outage.
They say a misconfiguration occurred during an update to our email platform resulting in a syncing issue. As a result, some email customers are having a variety of issues.
EPB says they are working quickly to reach a complete resolution over the next few hours.
They suggest that if you are still having problems:
- Check email directly at mail.epbfi.com by opening a new browser window, not using a previously bookmarked link.
- All customer emails are saved to the cloud, so you can access both existing and new emails once the issue is resolved.
DownDetector.com noted a large number of reported email outages, starting early Tuesday morning.
PREVIOUS STORY: Those who use EPB for their email have experienced an outage Tuesday, which has affected personal and business accounts, including Local 3 News.
This outage is not affecting connectivity to the web or other internet services.
EPB replied to a post Tuesday morning on their Facebook page, saying "We are experiencing a technical issue on the email platform this morning. Teams are working quickly to resolve. We apologize for the inconvenience."
To reach Local 3 News, send a message via Facebook or call 423-267-5412.