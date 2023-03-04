UPDATE: Over 4,000 EPB customers are still without power Saturday morning as crews work relentlessly to restore outages across the Tennessee Valley.
To view confirmed outages in your area and the status of those outages, click here.
PREVIOUS STORY: Thousands of customers remain without power Friday evening following the day's powerful storms, and EPB has deployed crews to work around the clock until power is restored.
According to a spokesperson, around 11,000 people are without power Friday night, with continuing high winds contributing to more than 500 of the outages.
Over 500 utility workers from local crews and other areas are helping with the restoration efforts.
"We will continue working around the clock to reach full restoration, but the damage is significant. We expect to continue restoration efforts through the weekend especially since high winds continue to inflict additional damage," EPB said.
According to EPB, the best way to monitor outages is the myEPB app available for free download with links available at EPB.com.
If you see downed power lines and poles, stay away. Report any downed lines by calling EPB at 423-648-1372.