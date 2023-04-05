UPDATE: Due to the forecast of rain Friday into Saturday, Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors have decided to "cancel/postpone" their Egg Hunt at Warner Park and Spring Breakin' at Miller Park.
Chattanooga Parks decided to make the decision now with enough time for partners and vendors to be informed.
"At this time, we are looking at moving Spring Breakin' to late June, and as soon as those plans are made, we will pass along. As for A Hunt We Will Go, we are looking at options for more events soon," said in the official release.
PREVIOUS STORY: On Saturday, April 8th, the Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, in conjunction with the Office of Early Learning, will be hosting Spring Breakin’ – a free family-friendly event at Miller Park from 2-10 pm.
Spring Breakin’ at Miller Park, will feature breakdancing performances, competitions, and workshops, as well as art, free food, and a showing of the movie “Breakin’ 2 Electric Boogaloo” on the big screen at night.
This event is free of charge and open to the public.
Fore more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/185640414228887