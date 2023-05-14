UPDATE: Firefighters came to the aid of a rock climber in trouble on the west side of Lookout Mountain.
Chattanooga Fire and Lookout Mountain Fire personnel responded to Sunset Rock on Sunday morning.
The 24-year-old climber got stuck on the side of the cliff and was hanging by a rope.
First responders located him from the top and conducted a high angle rescue. He was descending the rock face and didn’t bring enough rope. He was not injured.
CFD Squad 1, Squad 20, Quint 14, USAR 1 and Battalion 1 Blue Shift responded.
The Chattanooga Fire Department and other area agencies train regularly throughout the year on rope rescues so that we are prepared to respond to these incidents.
UPDATE: Local 3 is on the the scene where several local emergency crews have rescued a person from a cliff near Sunset Rock on Lookout Mountain.
HAPPENING NOW: Emergency crews are on Lookout Mountain this morning where they have rescued someone from a cliff.
PREVIOUS STORY: Emergency crews are on Lookout Mountain Sunday morning where they are working to rescue someone from a cliff.
The incident appears to have happened near W. Brow Rd.
Lookout Mountain Fire crews and emergency crews in Chattanooga are on the scene now accessing ways to rescue the individual.
