UPDATE: Two men are dead and one deputy was injured after a reported domestic dispute turned violent in Catoosa County on Friday.
According to Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk, a 72-year-old man shot and killed his son-in-law following an argument, then barricaded himself inside a residence on Summit Drive in Ringgold close to 5:40 p.m.
Upon arrival, the suspect opened fire on law enforcement, grazing a deputy, and multiple agencies were called in to respond.
After a SWAT standoff lasting several hours, the man was found dead inside the home with a presumed self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Sheriff Sisk told Local 3 News that the same man, whose name has not been released, was involved in a similar incident involving SWAT several years ago.
Summit Drive remains closed to the public as of Friday night due to the investigation.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: Local 3 is on the scene of an active shooter situation deemed armed and dangerous near Summit Drive in Ringgold.
Catoosa County Gary Sisk said one person is confirmed to be dead at this time and one officer has been reported as injured.
This scene is still active as police work to neutralize the situation.
The public is advised to STAY CLEAR OF THIS AREA.
PREVIOUS STORY: Catoosa County deputies are asking the public to stay clear of Summit Drive in Ringgold as they work to apprehend a suspect.
The suspect is confirmed to be armed and dangerous.
