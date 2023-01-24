UPDATE: A man wanted on a first-degree murder warrant was taken into custody by Mexican authorities on Monday, two months after police discovered the body of his girlfriend in an East Ridge home.
Police had been looking for Jose Antonio Cruz Ramirez since November.
The East Ridge Police Department is working with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office to coordinate with federal partners and bring Cruz back to the states, but said "the international extradition process will take an unknown amount of time to complete."
