A student was taken to the hospital on Thursday following a fight with another student at East Hamilton Middle School.
A school system spokesperson for the says appropriate disciplinary actions were taken and a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirms both students were charged with disorderly conduct.
The HCSO says the Wednesday before the fight, a student ended up pushing another student down a flight of stairs. The HCSO says the student accused of pushing the other student is charged with assault.
This is not the first time the school has dealt with student safety concerns this school year.
Back in December, hundreds of East Hamilton parents met with school administration, saying the school was failing to protect their children from physical and verbal assaults.
The school principal, Kristen Childs, who has now been reassigned to a different position, told parents then they were working to create a better culture for their students.
"We're going to go back and re-teach the things we need to teach so that we are sure students understand what we expect," said Childs. During that community meeting on December 1st, Principal Childs was responding to several incidents which took place during the fall semester.
In August, one teacher broke a finger while trying to break up a fight, then in November, a teacher told us a student was taken to the hospital after being hit by another student. And just a day after that, a student was caught with a knife at the school.
Parents were frustrated about the school's lack of response.
"I'm not saying they don't deserve an education, but discipline is also a part of education," said one parent.
Childs reassured parents they were working to enhance their behavior plan and increase their support staff for discipline.
"Ways to help kids when they come back from some sort of consequence to have better behaviors, to find alternative behaviors that allow them to be more productive at school so that we don't have the same things happening over and over and over again," said Childs.
Now a couple months later, Childs announced she would be reassigning, the same day a student was take to the hospital after a fight.
She notified parents saying in part quote: "I feel that at this moment in time, it is in the best interest of students and the learning environment of East Hamilton Middle School for a new leader to be identified."
A spokesperson for Hamilton County Schools tells Local 3 News, Childs' request for reassignment is not directly related to Thursday's incident and the timing was coincidence.
They say the school has dealt with behavior issues the entire school year and they are continuing to provide additional support to address those problems.
They are also in the process of hiring a new principal.